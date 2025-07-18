HBM Healthcare's Q2 2025 Report: Key Insights Revealed
HBM Healthcare Investments faced a challenging quarter, marked by an 8.4% NAV drop, largely due to currency fluctuations. Public companies saw a CHF 79 million decline, while private firms managed a positive outcome despite currency setbacks. A notable cash inflow came from the Dren Bio spin-off acquisition, with potential for further gains. Despite market volatility, HBM remains optimistic about its portfolio's future, eyeing strategic growth and key study results.
- The net asset value per share (NAV) of HBM Healthcare Investments declined by 8.4% due to unfavorable currency developments, resulting in a quarterly loss of CHF 140 million.
- Public companies in the portfolio lost CHF 79 million in value, primarily due to unfavorable currency movements totaling CHF 83 million.
- Private companies recorded a positive quarterly result in investment currency terms, but unfavorable currency effects led to an overall impairment of CHF 33 million.
- The acquisition of the Dren Bio spin-off resulted in a USD 44 million cash inflow, with potential for an additional USD 114 million if milestones are reached.
- No new investments were made during the quarter; the asset allocation remains largely unchanged, with private companies accounting for 33% and public companies for 48% of total assets.
- HBM Healthcare Investments anticipates positive outcomes from its portfolio despite market uncertainties, with expectations of operational progress and strategic transactions from private companies and significant study results from public companies.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HBM Healthcare Investments is on 18.07.2025.
