53 0 Kommentare HBM Healthcare's Q2 2025 Report: Key Insights Revealed

HBM Healthcare Investments faced a challenging quarter, marked by an 8.4% NAV drop, largely due to currency fluctuations. Public companies saw a CHF 79 million decline, while private firms managed a positive outcome despite currency setbacks. A notable cash inflow came from the Dren Bio spin-off acquisition, with potential for further gains. Despite market volatility, HBM remains optimistic about its portfolio's future, eyeing strategic growth and key study results.

