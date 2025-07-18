Init Group Boosts Annual Forecast Outlook!

The init group has raised its revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year to EUR 340–370 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 300–330 million.

The EBIT forecast for 2025 has been increased to EUR 32–35 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 30–33 million.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has allocated an additional USD 60 million to the AFC 2.0 project, which is managed by INIT Inc., a subsidiary of init SE.

The additional funds are intended to support the construction phase of the project after the approval of software and hardware design elements.

The expansion is expected to result in significantly higher revenue for init SE in 2025, although it will have a limited impact on earnings due to the involvement of third-party construction services.

The announcement was made by Simone Fritz, responsible for Investor Relations at init SE, and the information was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at init innovation in traffic systems is on 14.08.2025.



