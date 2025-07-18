    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDraganfly AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Draganfly
    Almonty Industries, VivoPower International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 VivoPower International +22,41 % Erneuerbare Energien Nachrichten
    🥈 BTCS +14,71 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered +12,70 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Northern Dynasty Minerals -6,05 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Draganfly -7,87 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sarepta Therapeutics -14,01 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🥈 NAKIKI Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Coinbase Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 112 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Northern Dynasty Minerals 77 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 44 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 43 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Redcare Pharmacy 41 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
      Viromed Medical 31 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten




    Almonty Industries, VivoPower International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.