Almonty Industries, VivoPower International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|VivoPower International
|+22,41 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|BTCS
|+14,71 %
|Internet
|🥉
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|+12,70 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|-6,05 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Draganfly
|-7,87 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-14,01 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|NAKIKI
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Coinbase
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|112
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|77
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|43
|Sonstige Technologie
|Redcare Pharmacy
|41
|Einzelhandel
|Viromed Medical
|31
|Gesundheitswesen
VivoPower International
Wochenperformance: +53,15 %
Wochenperformance: +53,15 %
Platz 1
BTCS
Wochenperformance: +58,57 %
Wochenperformance: +58,57 %
Platz 2
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Platz 3
Platz 4
Draganfly
Wochenperformance: +81,55 %
Wochenperformance: +81,55 %
Platz 5
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +5,10 %
Wochenperformance: +5,10 %
Platz 6
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Platz 7
NAKIKI
Wochenperformance: +79,57 %
Wochenperformance: +79,57 %
Platz 8
Coinbase
Wochenperformance: +7,34 %
Wochenperformance: +7,34 %
Platz 9
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Platz 10
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: -13,18 %
Wochenperformance: -13,18 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,46 %
Wochenperformance: +3,46 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +22,71 %
Wochenperformance: +22,71 %
Platz 16
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +14,10 %
Wochenperformance: +14,10 %
Platz 17
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -14,88 %
Wochenperformance: -14,88 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte