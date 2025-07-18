Intershop's Surprising 2025 Forecast Shift: What Investors Need to Know
Intershop Communications AG faces a challenging 2025, revising forecasts due to cloud business setbacks and service sector costs, with revenue and EBIT expectations significantly lowered.
Foto: INTERSHOP Communications AG
- Intershop Communications AG has reduced its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to weaker-than-expected cloud business development and persistent cost burdens in the service sector.
- The company now anticipates a revenue decline of 10% to 15%, compared to the previous forecast of a 5% to 10% decline.
- Intershop expects negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range, whereas it previously forecasted slightly positive EBIT.
- Incoming cloud orders are now expected to decline slightly compared to 2024, contrary to the previous expectation of a slight increase.
- The net new ARR is projected to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, down from the previous year's figure of EUR 2.7 million.
- The 2025 half-year report is scheduled for publication on 23 July 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 23.07.2025.
The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,6050EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,03 %
-7,34 %
-2,38 %
-6,82 %
-17,59 %
-53,67 %
-46,75 %
-54,97 %
-98,67 %
ISIN:DE000A254211WKN:A25421
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte