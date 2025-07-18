Intershop's Surprising 2025 Forecast Shift: What Investors Need to Know

Intershop Communications AG has reduced its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to weaker-than-expected cloud business development and persistent cost burdens in the service sector.

The company now anticipates a revenue decline of 10% to 15%, compared to the previous forecast of a 5% to 10% decline.

Intershop expects negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range, whereas it previously forecasted slightly positive EBIT.

Incoming cloud orders are now expected to decline slightly compared to 2024, contrary to the previous expectation of a slight increase.

The net new ARR is projected to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, down from the previous year's figure of EUR 2.7 million.

The 2025 half-year report is scheduled for publication on 23 July 2025.

