Euroclear reports robust H1 2025 results

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Results for the first half year ended 30 June 2025Financial highlightsSolid business performance and improved operating margin despite challenginggeopolitical and macroeconomic environment- Underlying 1 business income for H1 2025 reached EUR932 million, an 8%increase compared to H1 2024. Higher safekeeping revenues, supported by anincrease in group depot and in settlement and communication income, reflect arobust equity market recovery and strong issuance activity.- Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis, Inversis' results areconsolidated as from March 1st, contributing for EUR4.7 million to Euroclear'sshare of results in H1 2025.- In line with expectations, underlying interest and banking income continues todecrease (-6%) to EUR551 million, mainly impacted by lower interest rates.This was partly offset by an increase in average deposits.- Operating costs increased by 3% to EUR682 million when adjusted fornon-recurring items2. Cost mitigation measures initiated last year continue toprogress and partially compensate the inflation and higher compensation spend.- As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating marginimproved to 27.2% (approx. +4% percentage points), reflecting continued growthin core activities and effective cost control.- Resulting adjusted net profit remains stable year-on-year at EUR598 million.Adjusted Earnings Per Share is EUR1903.- Q2 2025 business income remained consistent with the very strong performancein Q1, which was marked by volatility due to US announcements and geopoliticaluncertainties. Volatility slightly decreased in the second quarter whileissuances remained strong. As a result of the ongoing cost control measures,Q2 expenses remained in line with previous quarter.- Euroclear Group's capital position remains very strong, comfortably aboveregulatory requirements with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around61%4.The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of thispress release.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733523/Euroclear_H1_2025_Results_1.jpgValerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:"We are reporting robust results for the first half of 2025, in line with ourexpectations. Our business income continues to increase (+8%) to EUR932 million,reflecting our strong operational performance in settlement and safekeepingactivities, and making our results less reliant on interest income. I am alsopleased to see initiatives such as our strategic partnership with Inversis inSpain start to contribute to the company's profit.