Euroclear reports robust H1 2025 results
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Results for the first half year ended 30 June 2025
Financial highlights
Solid business performance and improved operating margin despite challenging
geopolitical and macroeconomic environment
- Underlying 1 business income for H1 2025 reached EUR932 million, an 8%
increase compared to H1 2024. Higher safekeeping revenues, supported by an
increase in group depot and in settlement and communication income, reflect a
robust equity market recovery and strong issuance activity.
- Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis, Inversis' results are
consolidated as from March 1st, contributing for EUR4.7 million to Euroclear's
share of results in H1 2025.
- In line with expectations, underlying interest and banking income continues to
decrease (-6%) to EUR551 million, mainly impacted by lower interest rates.
This was partly offset by an increase in average deposits.
- Operating costs increased by 3% to EUR682 million when adjusted for
non-recurring items2. Cost mitigation measures initiated last year continue to
progress and partially compensate the inflation and higher compensation spend.
- As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating margin
improved to 27.2% (approx. +4% percentage points), reflecting continued growth
in core activities and effective cost control.
- Resulting adjusted net profit remains stable year-on-year at EUR598 million.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is EUR1903.
- Q2 2025 business income remained consistent with the very strong performance
in Q1, which was marked by volatility due to US announcements and geopolitical
uncertainties. Volatility slightly decreased in the second quarter while
issuances remained strong. As a result of the ongoing cost control measures,
Q2 expenses remained in line with previous quarter.
- Euroclear Group's capital position remains very strong, comfortably above
regulatory requirements with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around
61%4.
The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of this
press release.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733523/Euroclear_H1_2025_Results_1.jpg
Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:
"We are reporting robust results for the first half of 2025, in line with our
expectations. Our business income continues to increase (+8%) to EUR932 million,
reflecting our strong operational performance in settlement and safekeeping
activities, and making our results less reliant on interest income. I am also
pleased to see initiatives such as our strategic partnership with Inversis in
Spain start to contribute to the company's profit.
Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:
"We are reporting robust results for the first half of 2025, in line with our
expectations. Our business income continues to increase (+8%) to EUR932 million,
reflecting our strong operational performance in settlement and safekeeping
activities, and making our results less reliant on interest income. I am also
pleased to see initiatives such as our strategic partnership with Inversis in
Spain start to contribute to the company's profit.
