DAX, BTCS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BTCS
|+29,87 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|+28,89 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|HMS Bergbau
|+26,00 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-17,78 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Draganfly
|-28,82 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-54,67 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Silver Tiger Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Coinbase
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|Salzgitter
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|210
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|88
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|41
|Sonstige Technologie
|Salzgitter
|38
|Stahl und Bergbau
|ThyssenKrupp
|24
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Tesla
|24
|Fahrzeugindustrie
BTCS
