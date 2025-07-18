    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOpendoor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Opendoor Technologies
    349 Aufrufe 349 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, BTCS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, BTCS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: 197953527

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 BTCS +29,87 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Opendoor Technologies +28,89 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 HMS Bergbau +26,00 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sarepta Therapeutics -17,78 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Draganfly -28,82 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -54,67 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Short
    26.001,52€
    Basispreis
    17,26
    Ask
    × 14,76
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    22.717,93€
    Basispreis
    15,91
    Ask
    × 14,70
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🥈 Silver Tiger Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Coinbase Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      Salzgitter Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 210 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 88 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield 41 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Salzgitter 38 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 24 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 24 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, BTCS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.