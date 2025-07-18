    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEUROCASH AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EUROCASH
    Group of leading Polish retailers intends to join EMD, Europe's leading buying and marketing group (FOTO)

    Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -

    - EMD-Membership brings new sourcing opportunities for Grupa Eurocash, Grupa
    Chorten and Netto
    - Strong presence in Poland strengthens EMD's international market position

    Strong Polish local retailers such as Grupa Eurocash (Delikatesy Centrum,
    Lewiatan, Duzy Ben, Eurocash Sieci Partnerskie (abc, groszek, Euro sklep),
    Partnerski System Detaliczny (gama)), Grupa Chorten and Netto intend to
    establish a local joint-venture buying alliance to join European Marketing
    Distribution (EMD) AG, the leading European buying alliance. The final accession
    will be subject to the prior merger clearance.

    Thanks to their new EMD membership, the new Polish members will be able to
    increase their European sourcing capabilities, generating significant savings
    from their supply chain which will be reinvested in strengthening their
    proposition to their customers.

    The new EMD member to be created by Grupa Eurocash, Grupa Chorten and Netto is
    to be the notable buying group in Poland with a combined market presence of
    around 20'000 stores across the country with the combined annual turnover of
    approximately over 12 billion Euro which consider them #2 in retail sales in
    Poland.

    Subject to the merger clearance from the Polish competition authority and
    establishment of the Polish joint-venture company, the new members will join
    EMD's joint sourcing of Private Label products and EMD's offer of on-top
    services to international A-brand manufacturers from 2026 on.

    Pawel Surowka , Eurocash's Chief Executive Officer: "We are extremely pleased to
    become a member of the strong and partnership-based EMD community. EMD offers us
    many product ranges and marketing instruments which will enable us to further
    accelerate our customer-oriented growth in the Polish market."

    For all manufacturers operating in the field of Fast Moving Consumer Goods
    (FMCG), the new EMD partnership opens up new opportunities.

    While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and marketing of
    successful private label products, EMD members united in the EMD Retail Group
    also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership with
    leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

    In the EMD Retail Group, the Polish buying alliance, subject to the antimonopoly
    clearance, will collaborate from 2026 on with selected prominent and successful
    retail companies in their respective home countries, including the Euromadi Alfa
    Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands, RTG International,
    a German group of retailers, and retailer Axfood from Sweden, who also will join
    the group in 2026.

    The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member are clearly
    defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top brand
    products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
    A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
    Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
    including these A-brands.

    Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD: 'The new EMD membership of the
    Polish buying alliance opens up new sourcing opportunities for it and our
    existing members. With the Polish buying alliance joining our international
    on-top business, we can further expand our strong offering in the very dynamic
    Polish market.'

    About EMD:

    European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
    been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
    partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
    develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
    concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
    realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
    brand manufacturers.

    Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
    in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
    approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

    The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
    following markets:


    Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
    Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
    Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
    Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
    France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
    Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
    Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
    Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKAN

    In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
    the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

    For further information:

    Donati & Rosmanith
    Uwe Rosmanith
    Triq ir-Rumani, 3
    Xlendi, XLN1431
    Malta
    Phone: ?+356 77362849??
    Phone: +49 171 9706644
    mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
    mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6079684
    OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution




