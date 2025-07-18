Cherry SE: Sneak Peek at Q2 2025 Financials!

Cherry SE expects consolidated revenue of EUR 20.7 million for Q2 2025, down from EUR 31.3 million in the previous year.

The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is projected at -1.3% for Q2 2025, compared to 5.1% in the previous year.

The Management Board will assess whether the full-year forecast needs adjustment.

The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin is available in Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report on their website.

The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.

Cherry SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Cherry is on 22.07.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8500EUR and was down -8,70 % compared with the previous day.





