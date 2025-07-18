Cherry SE: 2025 Half-Year Results Driven by Strategic Shift

Cherry SE reported preliminary figures for the first half of 2025, with Group revenue at approximately EUR 46.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around -5.0%.

The company's performance was impacted by strategic realignment, including a deliberate reduction in sell-in volumes in the Peripherals Europe segment and weak demand in the Components segment.

Cherry SE's strategy focuses on cleaning up inventory and restructuring distribution channels, resulting in a 72% year-over-year increase in sell-out to end customers.

Inventory levels were significantly reduced from EUR 82 million in summer 2023 to EUR 43 million by 30 June 2025, with a target range of EUR 35 to 38 million by the end of December 2025.

The company divested its hygiene peripherals business and saw growth in the Digital Health & Solutions segment, driven by new legal requirements in the healthcare sector.

Cherry SE plans to complete the cleanup of its distribution channels in Europe by August 2025, aiming for profitable growth starting in September.

