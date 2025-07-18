Ad Pepper Media's solute Acquires All of Checkout Charlie's Shares

solute GmbH, a subsidiary of ad pepper media International N.V., signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Checkout Charlie GmbH shares from RTL interactive GmbH.

The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range and will be settled in cash using solute's internal liquidity.

The acquisition is a strategic milestone for ad pepper Group, enhancing its digital portfolio and growth strategy.

solute operates billiger.de, a leading price comparison portal in German-speaking countries, and provides performance marketing solutions.

Checkout Charlie is a premium affiliate marketing publisher with leading voucher and cashback portals in the DACH region, generating EUR 9.6 million in revenue and EUR 1.8 million in EBITDA in 2024.

The financial results of Checkout Charlie will be consolidated into the ad pepper Group during the third quarter, following the transaction's closing.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0200EUR and was up +3,78 % compared with the previous day.






