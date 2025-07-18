Ad Pepper Media's solute Acquires All of Checkout Charlie's Shares
This acquisition not only strengthens solute's market position but also aligns with ad pepper Group's vision for a robust digital future.
- solute GmbH, a subsidiary of ad pepper media International N.V., signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Checkout Charlie GmbH shares from RTL interactive GmbH.
- The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range and will be settled in cash using solute's internal liquidity.
- The acquisition is a strategic milestone for ad pepper Group, enhancing its digital portfolio and growth strategy.
- solute operates billiger.de, a leading price comparison portal in German-speaking countries, and provides performance marketing solutions.
- Checkout Charlie is a premium affiliate marketing publisher with leading voucher and cashback portals in the DACH region, generating EUR 9.6 million in revenue and EUR 1.8 million in EBITDA in 2024.
- The financial results of Checkout Charlie will be consolidated into the ad pepper Group during the third quarter, following the transaction's closing.
