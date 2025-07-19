United Terra Reveals Key Outcomes from Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
United Terra Enterprises PLC's annual meeting in Schaan was a pivotal moment, marking strategic decisions and future aspirations. Shareholders greenlit crucial motions, setting the stage for a transformative year ahead. CEO Peter Krempin underscored the importance of restructuring and global expansion plans. Balancing oil, gas, and renewables, United Terra aims to harmonize energy production with environmental stewardship.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- United Terra Enterprises PLC held its annual shareholders' meeting on July 18, 2025, in Schaan, Liechtenstein.
- Shareholders approved all motions, including the 2024 audited financial statements and the reappointment of board members.
- The board was granted authority to appoint an auditor for 2025, either the current auditor or an alternative for potential international stock exchange listing.
- CEO Peter Krempin emphasized the meeting's significance for the company's restructuring and the upcoming Offering Memorandum for non-US investors.
- United Terra Enterprises focuses on the upstream oil and gas sector while transitioning to renewable energy, aiming for a balance between energy sources and environmental protection.
- The press release includes forward-looking statements and cautions against undue reliance on them, clarifying it does not constitute an investment offer.
