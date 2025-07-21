Krypto-Chartgalerie
Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 30/25
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, wöchentlichen, Kryptowährungen-Performance Darstellung!
XTZ / USD
Wochenperformance: +63,99 %
Platz 1
FXS / USD
Wochenperformance: +41,58 %
Platz 2
CRV / USD
Wochenperformance: +40,74 %
Platz 3
DOGE / USD
Wochenperformance: +33,19 %
Platz 4
RPL / USD
Wochenperformance: +30,27 %
Platz 5
ETC / USD
Wochenperformance: +28,68 %
Platz 6
BLUR / USD
Wochenperformance: +25,80 %
Platz 7
LRC / USD
Wochenperformance: +25,74 %
Platz 8
XDC / USD
Wochenperformance: +25,57 %
Platz 9
ETH / USD
Wochenperformance: +24,01 %
Platz 10
KLAY / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 11
LDO / USD
Wochenperformance: +37,43 %
Platz 12
FLOKI / USD
Wochenperformance: +34,99 %
Platz 13
ENS / USD
Wochenperformance: +22,90 %
Platz 14
LINK / USD
Wochenperformance: +20,36 %
Platz 15
LTC / USD
Wochenperformance: +20,34 %
Platz 16
HOT / USD
Wochenperformance: +20,00 %
Platz 17
XRP / USD
Wochenperformance: +19,06 %
Platz 18
IMX / USD
Wochenperformance: +17,94 %
Platz 19
INJ / USD
Wochenperformance: +17,23 %
Platz 20
