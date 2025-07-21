Ride the Wave of Rapid Growth for Maximum Gains

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBELIMO Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BELIMO Holding
    Belimo celebrates 50 years with stellar 2025 results, a 20.6% sales boost, and strong growth in HVAC innovations.

    • Belimo Holding AG reported strong results in the first half of 2025, with net sales increasing by 20.6% in local currencies and 18.6% in Swiss francs, reaching CHF 561.5 million.
    • The company celebrated its 50th anniversary, highlighting its position as a market and innovation leader in HVAC field devices.
    • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 128.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 22.8%, and net income increased to CHF 101.3 million.
    • The Americas region was the main growth driver, with net sales increasing by 30.1% in local currencies, supported by strong demand in the data center sector.
    • Control Valves and Damper Actuators business lines showed significant growth, benefiting from increased data center deployment across all market regions.
    • Belimo confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, projecting sales growth in local currencies of 15% to 20% and an EBIT margin above 20%, despite external uncertainties.

    ISIN:CH1101098163WKN:A3CUQD





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
