Ride the Wave of Rapid Growth for Maximum Gains
Belimo celebrates 50 years with stellar 2025 results, a 20.6% sales boost, and strong growth in HVAC innovations.
Foto: 417264605
- Belimo Holding AG reported strong results in the first half of 2025, with net sales increasing by 20.6% in local currencies and 18.6% in Swiss francs, reaching CHF 561.5 million.
- The company celebrated its 50th anniversary, highlighting its position as a market and innovation leader in HVAC field devices.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 128.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 22.8%, and net income increased to CHF 101.3 million.
- The Americas region was the main growth driver, with net sales increasing by 30.1% in local currencies, supported by strong demand in the data center sector.
- Control Valves and Damper Actuators business lines showed significant growth, benefiting from increased data center deployment across all market regions.
- Belimo confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, projecting sales growth in local currencies of 15% to 20% and an EBIT margin above 20%, despite external uncertainties.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at BELIMO Holding is on 21.07.2025.
0,00 %
+5,21 %
+13,50 %
+30,43 %
+96,97 %
+130,55 %
+184,81 %
ISIN:CH1101098163WKN:A3CUQD
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte