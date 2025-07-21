Daldrup & Söhne AG Secures Major EU Geothermal Contract Win!
Daldrup & Söhne AG secures a groundbreaking geothermal contract, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and financial prosperity.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Daldrup & Söhne AG won an EU-wide tender for a major geothermal energy contract with Innovative Energie für Pullach GmbH, involving the drilling of seven geothermal wells.
- The project is valued in the high double-digit million Euro range and is the largest single project in the company's history.
- Drilling will start in December 2025 and continue for about two and a half years, with potential for up to three additional wells depending on results.
- The project will increase Daldrup & Söhne AG's order book value to over EUR 130 million and provide a foundation for the company's growth in 2026-2028.
- The Management Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for the first time since 2014, with a payout ratio of 45.4 percent.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG is a specialized provider of drilling and environmental services, with shares listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 28.08.2025.
0,00 %
-5,34 %
+3,63 %
+31,79 %
+58,06 %
+51,00 %
+609,94 %
+27,96 %
-11,38 %
ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte