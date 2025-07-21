DATA MODUL AG O.N. Sees Q2 2025 Earnings Drop in Electronics Sector

DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in earnings in Q2 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The decline is attributed to a strained market situation, fierce competition from Asia, and significant currency losses.

Group EBIT for Q2 2025 was EUR -0.4 million, a reduction of approximately 126.7% compared to EUR 1.5 million in Q2 2024.

Despite the decline in earnings, group sales increased by approximately 5.5% to EUR 53.8 million in Q2 2025.

Bookings also increased by approximately 3.4% to EUR 51.5 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

The definitive results for Q2 2025 will be published on August 8th, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 08.08.2025.

The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was down -5,05 % compared with the previous day.





