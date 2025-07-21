Almonty Industries, Opendoor Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|+45,76 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Patriot Battery Metals
|+15,42 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BTCS
|+12,99 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Sasol
|-2,84 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Geely Automobile Holdings
|-3,41 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Heidelberg Pharma
|-6,51 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Inspiration Energy
|Rohstoffe
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|InnoCan Pharma
|Pharmaindustrie
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|38
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|28
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|21
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|17
|Biotechnologie
|Vuzix Corporation
|15
|Sonstige Technologie
|BioNTech
|13
|Biotechnologie
