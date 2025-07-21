Cherry SE: Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast Update

Cherry SE updated its financial forecast for the 2025 fiscal year on July 21, 2025.

The expected consolidated sales are now projected to be between EUR 100 million and 115 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 105 million to 120 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecasted to be between 0% and 2%, revised from the earlier range of 3% to 6%.

The update follows preliminary, unaudited figures for the second quarter of 2025 released on July 18, 2025.

Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board, is the notifying person for this announcement.

The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found in Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report available on their website.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Cherry is on 22.07.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8390EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8120EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,22 % since publication.





