    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCherry AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cherry
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cherry SE: Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast Update

    Cherry SE revises its 2025 fiscal outlook, signaling a shift in projected sales and EBITDA margins. Sales are now expected to range from EUR 100 million to 115 million, a decrease from previous estimates. The EBITDA margin forecast is adjusted to 0%-2%, down from 3%-6%. This update follows preliminary Q2 figures and is announced by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.

    Cherry SE: Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast Update
    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE updated its financial forecast for the 2025 fiscal year on July 21, 2025.
    • The expected consolidated sales are now projected to be between EUR 100 million and 115 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 105 million to 120 million.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecasted to be between 0% and 2%, revised from the earlier range of 3% to 6%.
    • The update follows preliminary, unaudited figures for the second quarter of 2025 released on July 18, 2025.
    • Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board, is the notifying person for this announcement.
    • The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found in Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report available on their website.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Cherry is on 22.07.2025.

    The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8390EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8120EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,22 % since publication.


    Cherry

    -3,33 %
    -6,06 %
    -8,44 %
    +12,06 %
    -63,27 %
    -88,02 %
    -97,46 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cherry SE: Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast Update Cherry SE revises its 2025 fiscal outlook, signaling a shift in projected sales and EBITDA margins. Sales are now expected to range from EUR 100 million to 115 million, a decrease from previous estimates. The EBITDA margin forecast is adjusted to …