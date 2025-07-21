Cherry SE Revamps 2025 Forecast Outlook

Cherry SE is lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2025 to EUR 100 million - EUR 115 million, down from EUR 105 million - EUR 120 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be between 0% and 2%, previously between 3% and 6%.

The forecast adjustment is due to restructuring measures and weak demand in the Components division and the Americas business.

The company is focusing on profitable core business areas, evidenced by the sale of its hygiene peripherals business (Active Key) in Q2.

The first half of 2025 report will be published on August 14, 2025.

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and has operational headquarters in Germany, with additional sites in China and Austria.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Cherry is on 22.07.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8390EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8120EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,22 % since publication.





