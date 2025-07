Bayer erhält weitere Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Nubeqa in der EU

....Taking specific aim at the global agrochemical companies Bayer and Syngenta, US Sen. Cory Booker on Thursday introduced legislation that would create a federal “right of action” allowing people to sue those pesticide makers and others for allegedly causing health harms such as cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

The Pesticide Injury Accountability Act would “ensure that pesticide manufacturers can be held responsible for the harm caused by their toxic products,” according to a summary of the bill. The legislation would be amended to the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act of 1972 (FIFRA).....

On Tuesday, congressional Republicans made a strong statement about their intent to support Bayer’s preemption position, putting forward a fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill that would bar the use of any funds that would be used to “issue or adopt any guidance or any policy, take any regulatory action, or approve any labeling or change to such labeling” inconsistent with or different from an assessment by the EPA. ...

The move is expected to be followed with provisions in the new Farm Bill that would add to the difficulty in bringing failure-to-warn claims against pesticide makers....