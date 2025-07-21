Evotec SE revises revenue outlook, maintains profit forecast.

Evotec SE has adjusted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 to €760–800 million, down from the previous range of €840–880 million.

R&D expenditures are expected to remain unchanged at €40–50 million for 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance is also unchanged, projected to be between €30–50 million.

The adjustments are attributed to a change in revenue mix and significant cost savings exceeding initial targets.

Technology licensing is expected to contribute more significantly to revenue, while the Shared R&D base business faces challenges in the second half of 2025.

Group revenues were below expectations in the first half of 2025, but adjusted EBITDA was in line with expectations, with ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable profitable growth.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,1000EUR and was down -4,93 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.427,27PKT (+1,27 %).






