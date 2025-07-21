Evotec: Revenue Adjusted, Profit Mix Promises Gains

Evotec has adjusted its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 to €760 – 800 million, down from €840 – 880 million.

The company expects high-margin technology license revenues to have a stronger impact than previously anticipated.

Significant cost optimization has been achieved, exceeding initial targets from the Priority Reset strategy.

R&D expenditures and adjusted EBITDA guidance remain unchanged, with adjusted EBITDA expected to reach €30 – 50 million.

Evotec's Outlook 2028 remains unchanged, targeting a Group revenue CAGR of 8-12% and an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20% by 2028.

The company is experiencing strong demand for its differentiated platforms, which is expected to positively influence its revenue mix and margin profile.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,4570EUR and was down -13,54 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,4080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.375,99PKT (+1,11 %).





