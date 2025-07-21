Evotec: Revenue Adjusted, Profit Mix Promises Gains
Evotec adjusts its 2025 revenue guidance amid strategic shifts, with strong demand for its platforms promising a positive impact on future growth and margins.
- Evotec has adjusted its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 to €760 – 800 million, down from €840 – 880 million.
- The company expects high-margin technology license revenues to have a stronger impact than previously anticipated.
- Significant cost optimization has been achieved, exceeding initial targets from the Priority Reset strategy.
- R&D expenditures and adjusted EBITDA guidance remain unchanged, with adjusted EBITDA expected to reach €30 – 50 million.
- Evotec's Outlook 2028 remains unchanged, targeting a Group revenue CAGR of 8-12% and an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20% by 2028.
- The company is experiencing strong demand for its differentiated platforms, which is expected to positively influence its revenue mix and margin profile.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,4570EUR and was down -13,54 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,4080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.375,99PKT (+1,11 %).
