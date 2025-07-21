Jungheinrich Sells Russian Unit, Updates 2025 Forecast

Jungheinrich AG has signed an agreement to sell its Russian subsidiary, Jungheinrich Lift Truck OOO, to a Russian financial investor and asset manager.

The sale price is significantly below the book value due to Russian Government Commission requirements, which cap the sale price at 40% of the market value.

The completion of the sale is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and government approval.

Jungheinrich has adjusted its 2025 financial forecast, reducing expected EBIT to €160 million - €230 million and EBIT ROS to 3.1% - 3.9%.

The company now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €130 million - €200 million, with an EBT ROS of 2.6% - 3.4%, and a ROCE of 5% - 9%.

Other forecast figures remain unchanged, with expected incoming orders and revenue between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion, and free cash flow over €250 million.

The next important date, Interim Report as of June 30, 2025, at Jungheinrich is on 08.08.2025.

The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 33,74EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,04EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,89 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.375,83PKT (+1,11 %).





