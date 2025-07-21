STEICO SE: Q2 2024 Growth & Profit Surge Begins!

STEICO SE reported a half-year revenue increase of 4.4% to €199.1 million for H1 2025 compared to €190.8 million in the previous year.

The construction industry in Germany is stabilizing, with a 15.4% rise in building permits for single-family homes from January to April 2025.

In Q2 2025, STEICO generated revenue of €97.3 million, down from €101.8 million in Q1, but improved operating profitability with EBIT of €12.2 million.

The company's EBIT for the first half of 2025 was €21.2 million, a 34% decrease from €32.0 million the previous year, influenced by lower currency hedging effects.

STEICO expects full-year revenue growth of 3% to 6% for 2025, projecting revenue between €388 million and €399 million, with EBIT anticipated between €29 million and €35 million.

STEICO is a global leader in wood fibre insulation materials, offering a comprehensive range of bio-based building products suitable for new constructions and renovations.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 24,700EUR and was up +5,78 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.





