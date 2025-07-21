Berentzen-Gruppe: 2025 Mid-Year Financial Insights & Forecast Update

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects a normalized consolidated EBIT of EUR 3.2 million and a consolidated EBITDA of EUR 7.4 million for the first half of 2025.

Consolidated revenues are expected to be EUR 79.9 million, a decline from EUR 88.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

The revenue decline is attributed to lower revenues in the branded spirits business and the loss of revenues from the regional mineral water business at the former Grüneberg site.

The decline in EBIT and EBITDA is mainly due to lower operating segment earnings and higher marketing expenses in the Spirits and Non-alcoholic Beverages segments.

The forecast for the 2025 financial year has been updated, with expected consolidated revenues between EUR 172.0 to 178.0 million and consolidated EBIT between EUR 8.0 to 9.5 million.

The preliminary business figures for the first half of 2025 are subject to review, with final figures and further information to be published on August 14, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,5350EUR and was down -1,95 % compared with the previous day.





