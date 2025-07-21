Berentzen-Gruppe AG Unveils Exciting Preliminary H1 Results!

Berentzen-Gruppe reported consolidated revenues of EUR 79.9 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.2 million for the first half of 2025.

The spirits market in Germany faced significant declines, impacting Berentzen's branded spirits business, while Mio Mio brand saw a 13.2% revenue increase.

The company adjusted its 2025 financial forecast due to challenging market conditions, expecting EBIT between EUR 8.0 and 9.5 million and EBITDA between EUR 16.9 and 18.4 million.

Increased marketing expenses for the Berentzen and Mio Mio brands affected earnings, but the company aims for long-term growth and market share gains.

Despite operational challenges, lower interest expenses and absence of exceptional effects improved consolidated profit by EUR 3.5 million in the first half of 2025.

Berentzen Group remains optimistic about future growth, attributing current market weakness to temporary consumer uncertainty, and plans to publish final figures on August 14, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,4650EUR and was down -3,46 % compared with the previous day.





