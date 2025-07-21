Floki is the first token with a MiCAR-compliant white paper officially registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
London (ots) - Crypto token secures official approval for trading on regulated
platforms across the EU
Floki has become the first cryptocurrency token to have a White Paper formally
registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority
(https://www.esma.europa.eu/) (ESMA) under the European Union's Markets in
Crypto-Assets Regulation.
The registration, completed through LCX
(https://www.lcx.com/floki-mica-white-paper/) and its National Competent
Authority, grants Floki (https://floki.com/) admission to trading on regulated
platforms throughout the European Union. This step allows the token to be
legally listed and exchanged under the MiCAR framework.
According to the filing, the White Paper was submitted by LCX, a regulated
European exchange, and recorded by ESMA. This process confirms that the required
documentation has been reviewed and logged by the relevant authorities before
the asset can appear on approved trading venues.
Admission to trading under MiCAR involves submitting a White Paper to a national
authority, which then notifies ESMA. Only crypto-assets that pass this procedure
are permitted to be offered or traded on regulated platforms within the EU.
A notice published by ESMA confirms the listing on its interim MiCA register.
The White Paper itself has not been approved by any individual authority in the
EU, and the issuer remains fully responsible for its content.
LCX, which handled the submission on behalf of Floki
(https://floki.pressat.co.uk/) , is recognised as one of Europe's regulated
exchanges, providing services in trading, tokenisation and digital asset
operations.
