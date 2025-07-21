Floki is the first token with a MiCAR-compliant white paper officially registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)

London (ots) - Crypto token secures official approval for trading on regulated

platforms across the EU



Floki has become the first cryptocurrency token to have a White Paper formally

registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority

(https://www.esma.europa.eu/) (ESMA) under the European Union's Markets in

Crypto-Assets Regulation.



The registration, completed through LCX

(https://www.lcx.com/floki-mica-white-paper/) and its National Competent

Authority, grants Floki (https://floki.com/) admission to trading on regulated

platforms throughout the European Union. This step allows the token to be

legally listed and exchanged under the MiCAR framework.





According to the filing, the White Paper was submitted by LCX, a regulated

European exchange, and recorded by ESMA. This process confirms that the required

documentation has been reviewed and logged by the relevant authorities before

the asset can appear on approved trading venues.



Admission to trading under MiCAR involves submitting a White Paper to a national

authority, which then notifies ESMA. Only crypto-assets that pass this procedure

are permitted to be offered or traded on regulated platforms within the EU.



A notice published by ESMA confirms the listing on its interim MiCA register.

The White Paper itself has not been approved by any individual authority in the

EU, and the issuer remains fully responsible for its content.



LCX, which handled the submission on behalf of Floki

(https://floki.pressat.co.uk/) , is recognised as one of Europe's regulated

exchanges, providing services in trading, tokenisation and digital asset

operations.



