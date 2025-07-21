    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Floki is the first token with a MiCAR-compliant white paper officially registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)

    London (ots) - Crypto token secures official approval for trading on regulated
    platforms across the EU

    Floki has become the first cryptocurrency token to have a White Paper formally
    registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority
    (https://www.esma.europa.eu/) (ESMA) under the European Union's Markets in
    Crypto-Assets Regulation.

    The registration, completed through LCX
    (https://www.lcx.com/floki-mica-white-paper/) and its National Competent
    Authority, grants Floki (https://floki.com/) admission to trading on regulated
    platforms throughout the European Union. This step allows the token to be
    legally listed and exchanged under the MiCAR framework.

    According to the filing, the White Paper was submitted by LCX, a regulated
    European exchange, and recorded by ESMA. This process confirms that the required
    documentation has been reviewed and logged by the relevant authorities before
    the asset can appear on approved trading venues.

    Admission to trading under MiCAR involves submitting a White Paper to a national
    authority, which then notifies ESMA. Only crypto-assets that pass this procedure
    are permitted to be offered or traded on regulated platforms within the EU.

    A notice published by ESMA confirms the listing on its interim MiCA register.
    The White Paper itself has not been approved by any individual authority in the
    EU, and the issuer remains fully responsible for its content.

    LCX, which handled the submission on behalf of Floki
    (https://floki.pressat.co.uk/) , is recognised as one of Europe's regulated
    exchanges, providing services in trading, tokenisation and digital asset
    operations.

