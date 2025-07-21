Hawesko Holding Adjusts 2025 Outlook, Targets Christmas Sales Boost
Hawesko Group's Q2 2025 results reveal strategic pivots as they tackle a tough market, with new initiatives aimed at boosting earnings despite a 3% sales decline.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Hawesko Group announced preliminary results for Q2 2025 and adjusted its full-year outlook, highlighting opportunities in the upcoming Christmas business.
- Sales in the first half of 2025 declined by 3% to €285 million, with adjusted EBIT falling to €6 million.
- The market environment for premium wine trade remains challenging, with no short-term recovery expected before Christmas.
- The Executive Board adjusted its 2025 forecast, expecting sales and earnings to be below the previous year's level.
- The FOCUS program was initiated to achieve a €10 million earnings increase through cost reductions, productivity improvements, and strategy acceleration.
- Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across Retail, B2B, and e-commerce segments, with shares listed on the Hamburg and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.
