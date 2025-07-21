Hawesko Holding Adjusts 2025 Outlook, Targets Christmas Sales Boost

Hawesko Group announced preliminary results for Q2 2025 and adjusted its full-year outlook, highlighting opportunities in the upcoming Christmas business.

Sales in the first half of 2025 declined by 3% to €285 million, with adjusted EBIT falling to €6 million.

The market environment for premium wine trade remains challenging, with no short-term recovery expected before Christmas.

The Executive Board adjusted its 2025 forecast, expecting sales and earnings to be below the previous year's level.

The FOCUS program was initiated to achieve a €10 million earnings increase through cost reductions, productivity improvements, and strategy acceleration.

Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across Retail, B2B, and e-commerce segments, with shares listed on the Hamburg and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hawesko Holding is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 23,500EUR and was up +1,51 % compared with the previous day.

