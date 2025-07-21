Hawesko Holding: Q2 Results & 2025 Outlook Lowered

Hawesko Holding SE announced preliminary results for Q2 2025, showing a 1% decline in sales revenue and a €2 million decrease in adjusted EBIT compared to the previous year.

Cumulative sales for the first half of 2025 are expected to be around €285 million, with adjusted EBIT of approximately €6 million, both lower than 2024 figures.

The Executive Board predicts a challenging market environment for Q3 2025, with no expected improvements until at least the Christmas season.

The company's sales outlook for the 2025 financial year has been adjusted to a decline of 1% to 3%, down from previous expectations of stability or slight growth.

Operating EBIT is now forecasted to be between €27 million and €30 million, while free cash flow and ROCE expectations have also been lowered.

A detailed analysis and interim financial statements will be published on August 7, 2025, along with a conference call for investors and analysts.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hawesko Holding is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 23,500EUR and was up +1,51 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,13 % since publication.





