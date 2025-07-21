LECLANCHE's SEF-LUX to Propose Two New Appointments at AGM

Leclanché SA's majority shareholder, SEF-LUX, plans to propose the appointment of two additional board members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 5, 2025.

The proposed candidates for the board are Jean-Michel Pacaud, a former partner at EY Luxembourg with extensive experience in audit and governance, and Raphaël Houillon, a board professional with expertise in private equity and operational transformation.

The motion aims to strengthen the board of directors of Leclanché SA, which currently has three candidates proposed in the AGM agenda.

Jean-Michel Pacaud has a 36-year career in finance, including leadership roles at EY, and currently serves on the boards of several financial institutions.

Raphaël Houillon has over 13 years of experience advising on strategy and governance across various sectors, including real estate and technology.

Leclanché SA is a leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions, established in 1909, and is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2500EUR and was down -0,99 % compared with the previous day.





