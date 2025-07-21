Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Property Devaluation & Tax Peril Ahead
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is navigating turbulent waters with a looming property devaluation and restructuring efforts to maintain its REIT status.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG anticipates a devaluation of its property portfolio by approximately 4.9%, resulting in a non-cash impairment of around EUR 41 million.
- The expected property portfolio value is about EUR 794 million as of June 30, 2025.
- The company is likely to fail to meet the equity ratio requirement of at least 45% under the German REIT Act by September 30, 2025.
- The loss of tax exemption as a REIT is expected to occur on September 30, 2025, following previous failures to meet the requirement.
- Restructuring negotiations with creditors are ongoing, with a capital increase expected to be resolved in an Extraordinary General Meeting in autumn 2025.
- The current restructuring plan includes property disposals aimed at generating sales proceeds of EUR 300 to 350 million by the end of 2027.
