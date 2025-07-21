Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Property Devaluation & Tax Peril Ahead

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG anticipates a devaluation of its property portfolio by approximately 4.9%, resulting in a non-cash impairment of around EUR 41 million.

The expected property portfolio value is about EUR 794 million as of June 30, 2025.

The company is likely to fail to meet the equity ratio requirement of at least 45% under the German REIT Act by September 30, 2025.

The loss of tax exemption as a REIT is expected to occur on September 30, 2025, following previous failures to meet the requirement.

Restructuring negotiations with creditors are ongoing, with a capital increase expected to be resolved in an Extraordinary General Meeting in autumn 2025.

The current restructuring plan includes property disposals aimed at generating sales proceeds of EUR 300 to 350 million by the end of 2027.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,2200EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.





