aap Implantate's 2024 Financials Confirm Strong Growth
aap Implantate AG reveals impressive 2024 financials, underscoring robust growth and strategic readiness for future success.
- aap Implantate AG published its final audited consolidated financial statements for 2024, confirming strong operational improvement.
- The company reported a significant improvement in Group EBITDA from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -0.85 million.
- The audited financial statements confirm the preliminary figures published in June, highlighting successful operational development despite economic challenges.
- The equity ratio was strengthened to 66% of the balance sheet total, and interest-bearing liabilities were reduced from EUR 4.6 million to EUR 0.9 million.
- aap Implantate AG is well-positioned for future growth with innovative products and a clear growth strategy.
- The company's financial documents for 2024 are available on their website in the Investor Relations/Reports/Annual Reports section.
