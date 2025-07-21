    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaap Implantate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu aap Implantate
    aap Implantate's 2024 Financials Confirm Strong Growth

    aap Implantate AG reveals impressive 2024 financials, underscoring robust growth and strategic readiness for future success.

    • aap Implantate AG published its final audited consolidated financial statements for 2024, confirming strong operational improvement.
    • The company reported a significant improvement in Group EBITDA from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -0.85 million.
    • The audited financial statements confirm the preliminary figures published in June, highlighting successful operational development despite economic challenges.
    • The equity ratio was strengthened to 66% of the balance sheet total, and interest-bearing liabilities were reduced from EUR 4.6 million to EUR 0.9 million.
    • aap Implantate AG is well-positioned for future growth with innovative products and a clear growth strategy.
    • The company's financial documents for 2024 are available on their website in the Investor Relations/Reports/Annual Reports section.

