SMA Solar Technology Unveils 2025 H1 Preliminary Figures
SMA Solar Technology AG anticipates a financial downturn in H1 2025, with sales and earnings falling sharply due to significant inventory impairments. The full report is expected on August 7, 2025.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- SMA Solar Technology AG expects sales of €684.9 million in the first half of 2025, down from €759.3 million in H1 2024.
- The preliminary EBITDA for H1 2025 is €9.1 million, a significant decrease from €80.6 million in H1 2024.
- The preliminary EBIT for H1 2025 is €–19.0 million, compared to €56.2 million in H1 2024.
- Q2 2025 preliminary EBITDA is €–15.5 million and EBIT is €–30.4 million, both below consensus expectations.
- The deviation is mainly due to €46.8 million in impairment charges on inventories in the Home & Business Solutions division.
- The half-year report for 2025 is scheduled to be published on August 7, 2025.
The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CEST), at SMA Solar Technology is on 07.08.2025.
The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 18,955EUR and was down -7,04 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,990EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.894,26PKT (-0,54 %).
-7,85 %
-10,04 %
+13,90 %
+45,30 %
-19,01 %
-55,38 %
-29,87 %
-28,34 %
-44,01 %
ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte