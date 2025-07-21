SMA Solar Technology Unveils 2025 H1 Preliminary Figures

SMA Solar Technology AG expects sales of €684.9 million in the first half of 2025, down from €759.3 million in H1 2024.

The preliminary EBITDA for H1 2025 is €9.1 million, a significant decrease from €80.6 million in H1 2024.

The preliminary EBIT for H1 2025 is €–19.0 million, compared to €56.2 million in H1 2024.

Q2 2025 preliminary EBITDA is €–15.5 million and EBIT is €–30.4 million, both below consensus expectations.

The deviation is mainly due to €46.8 million in impairment charges on inventories in the Home & Business Solutions division.

The half-year report for 2025 is scheduled to be published on August 7, 2025.

The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CEST), at SMA Solar Technology is on 07.08.2025.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 18,955EUR and was down -7,04 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,990EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.894,26PKT (-0,54 %).





