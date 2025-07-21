PAUL Tech AG Predicts Bright 2025 Post-2024 Transformation
PAUL Tech AG is steering towards a sustainable future with its innovative PAUL Net Zero initiative, despite a challenging financial year. Securing major contracts and financing, the company is poised for growth, anticipating substantial revenue and new opportunities in 2025.
- PAUL Tech AG has published its financial statements for 2024, focusing on the development of PAUL Net Zero, an emission-free Heat-as-a-Service offering.
- Revenue for 2024 fell to EUR 31.93 million due to a strategic shift towards PAUL Net Zero, resulting in a net loss of EUR 40.13 million.
- In August 2024, PAUL Tech secured a major order worth EUR 220 million to equip 11,000 residential units with PAUL Net Zero.
- By June 2025, PAUL Tech secured EUR 120 million in project financing from MEAG for the long-term rollout of PAUL Net Zero, aiming to supply 30,000 residential units.
- PAUL Tech forecasts additional contracts worth EUR 400 million in 2025, with EUR 150 million already legally binding and EUR 295 million as letters of intent.
- For 2025, PAUL Tech plans to generate up to EUR 80 million in revenue, with expected EBITDA in the low double-digit million range and net income in the single-digit million range.
