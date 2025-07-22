ALSO Boosts: EBITDA Soars 34%, Revenue Up 35%, ROCE Hits 12%
ALSO Holding AG's financial achievements in early 2025 reflect strategic growth and innovation, setting the stage for future prosperity.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- ALSO Holding AG reported a 34% increase in EBITDA, reaching 126 million euros in the first half of 2025.
- The company's revenue grew by 35%, amounting to 6.9 billion euros, with standalone revenue up by 8%.
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stands at 12%, attributed to ongoing investments.
- The cloud platform contributed significantly, with a 34% rise in unique users to 5.5 million and revenue of 845 million euros.
- Future targets for EBITDA are set between 285-325 million euros for 2025 and 425-525 million euros for the mid-term, with ROCE targets exceeding 17% and 25%, respectively.
- Key growth drivers include operational excellence, digital platform expansion, and successful integration of acquisitions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ALSO Holding is on 22.07.2025.
