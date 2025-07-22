    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Stedim Biotech AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
    Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Stellar 2025 Mid-Year Results Unveiled

    Sartorius Stedim Biotech's robust first half of 2025 saw a 9.4% sales surge, with profits soaring by 19.3%, driven by strategic expansions and strong regional growth.

    Foto: Sartorius AG
    • Sales revenue for Sartorius Stedim Biotech in the first half of 2025 was 1,490 million euros, marking a 9.4% increase in constant currencies.
    • The company's underlying EBITDA increased by 19.3% to 462 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 31.0%.
    • Sartorius Stedim Biotech's high-margin consumables business continued to grow, contributing to enhanced profitability.
    • All regions showed positive sales revenue growth, with the Americas up 11.0%, EMEA up 8.7%, and Asia/Pacific up 8.1%.
    • The company expanded its product portfolio, including launching two modules for continuous manufacturing processes and a high-throughput filter.
    • Management confirmed the guidance for 2025, projecting organic sales revenue growth of around 7% and an underlying EBITDA margin of 30-31%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 22.07.2025.


    Sartorius Stedim Biotech

