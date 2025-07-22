    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsChocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
    Lindt & Sprüngli Surges in H1 2025, Boosts Full-Year Sales Outlook

    Lindt & Sprüngli's sweet success story continues as they savor a remarkable 11.2% organic sales growth in early 2025. Fueled by robust performances across all regions, particularly Europe, and strategic price adjustments, the company reached CHF 2.35 billion in sales. With an EBIT of CHF 259.2 million and an EBIT margin of 11.0%, Lindt & Sprüngli confidently raised its full-year sales growth forecast. Europe shone brightly with a 17.7% sales surge, led by double-digit growth in the Nordics, Benelux, and beyond. Global Retail flourished with a 22.1% rise, expanding to 590 stores, including a new flagship in London, as Lindt was crowned the top chocolate brand globally.

    Foto: Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.com
    • Lindt & Sprüngli achieved an organic sales growth of 11.2% in the first half of 2025, reaching CHF 2.35 billion, driven by all regions, especially Europe, and supported by necessary price increases to offset high cocoa costs.
    • The company's operating profit (EBIT) reached CHF 259.2 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 11.0%, in line with expectations.
    • Lindt & Sprüngli raised its full-year guidance for organic sales growth from 7–9% to 9–11% for 2025.
    • Europe showed strong organic sales growth of 17.7%, with all European subsidiaries achieving double-digit growth, particularly in the Nordics, Benelux, Central Eastern Europe, France, and Austria.
    • Global Retail experienced strong growth of 22.1%, with the store network expanding to 590 stores worldwide, including the opening of a flagship store in Piccadilly Circus, London.
    • Lindt was named the world’s most valuable chocolate brand in the 2025 Kantar BrandZ ranking, highlighting its strong brand equity, premium positioning, and focus on quality.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 22.07.2025.


    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli

    +0,35 %
    +3,38 %
    +2,64 %
    +16,71 %
    +31,54 %
    +42,90 %
    +91,87 %
    +144,48 %
    +140,84 %
    ISIN:CH0010570759WKN:859568





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
