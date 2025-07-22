45 0 Kommentare Lindt & Sprüngli Surges in H1 2025, Boosts Full-Year Sales Outlook

Lindt & Sprüngli's sweet success story continues as they savor a remarkable 11.2% organic sales growth in early 2025. Fueled by robust performances across all regions, particularly Europe, and strategic price adjustments, the company reached CHF 2.35 billion in sales. With an EBIT of CHF 259.2 million and an EBIT margin of 11.0%, Lindt & Sprüngli confidently raised its full-year sales growth forecast. Europe shone brightly with a 17.7% sales surge, led by double-digit growth in the Nordics, Benelux, and beyond. Global Retail flourished with a 22.1% rise, expanding to 590 stores, including a new flagship in London, as Lindt was crowned the top chocolate brand globally.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

