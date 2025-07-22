Sartorius Earnings Soar Amid Continued Growth Surge

Sartorius achieved a 6.1% increase in group sales revenue in the first half of 2025, with significant growth in the Bioprocess Solutions Division and a muted performance in the Lab Products & Services Division.

The company's underlying EBITDA rose by 11.9% to 527 million euros, with a margin increase to 29.8%, driven by volume and product mix effects and economies of scale.

Sartorius confirmed its guidance for 2025, projecting organic sales revenue growth of around 6% for the Group, with the Bioprocess Solutions Division expected to grow by around 7% and the Lab Products & Services Division by around 1%.

The Bioprocess Solutions Division saw an 8.8% increase in sales revenue, mainly due to the high-margin consumables business, while the Lab Products & Services Division experienced a 4.0% decline in sales revenue due to weak end markets.

Sartorius' net profit increased by 13.7% to 169 million euros, with earnings per ordinary share rising to 2.44 euros and earnings per preference share to 2.45 euros.

The company invested 161 million euros in global research and production infrastructure, with a capital expenditure to sales revenue ratio of 9.1%, and reduced its net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio to 3.8.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Sartorius Vz. is on 22.07.2025.

