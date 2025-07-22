Evotec, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - 1114993498
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Medpace Holdings
|+44,53 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Veritone
|+11,66 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|+7,48 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|SYSMEX
|-4,76 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|NXP Semiconductors
|-5,63 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
|-8,75 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Infineon Technologies
|Halbleiter
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Evotec
|138
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|82
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|60
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|45
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Silber
|32
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|26
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Medpace Holdings
Wochenperformance: +37,57 %
Wochenperformance: +37,57 %
Platz 1
Veritone
Wochenperformance: +99,85 %
Wochenperformance: +99,85 %
Platz 2
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +97,92 %
Wochenperformance: +97,92 %
Platz 3
SYSMEX
Wochenperformance: -2,10 %
Wochenperformance: -2,10 %
Platz 4
NXP Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -3,64 %
Wochenperformance: -3,64 %
Platz 5
BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -23,16 %
Wochenperformance: -23,16 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +97,92 %
Wochenperformance: +97,92 %
Platz 7
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +250,82 %
Wochenperformance: +250,82 %
Platz 8
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Platz 9
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -25,00 %
Wochenperformance: -25,00 %
Platz 12
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -11,20 %
Wochenperformance: -11,20 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Platz 14
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +250,82 %
Wochenperformance: +250,82 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +2,77 %
Wochenperformance: +2,77 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,49 %
Wochenperformance: +1,49 %
Platz 17
BYD
Wochenperformance: +7,84 %
Wochenperformance: +7,84 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte