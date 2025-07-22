    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNXP Semiconductors AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NXP Semiconductors
    Evotec, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Medpace Holdings +44,53 % Pharmaindustrie Nachrichten
    🥈 Veritone +11,66 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🥉 Clara Technologies +7,48 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 SYSMEX -4,76 % Gesundheitswesen Nachrichten
    🟥 NXP Semiconductors -5,63 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) -8,75 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
      Infineon Technologies Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Evotec 138 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 82 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies 60 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 45 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 32 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 26 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Evotec, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.