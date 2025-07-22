DAX, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Medpace Holdings
|+57,81 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Kohl's
|+23,65 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Aehr Test Systems
|+21,78 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Incap
|-14,68 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Nordic Paper Holding
|-16,81 %
|Holzindustrie
|🟥
|Replimune Group
|-74,72 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|257
|-
|🥈
|Evotec
|114
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|65
|Rohstoffe
|Opendoor Technologies
|54
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|49
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|BYD
|37
|Fahrzeugindustrie
