    DAX, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Robert - stock.adobe.com

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Medpace Holdings +57,81 % Pharmaindustrie Nachrichten
    🥈 Kohl's +23,65 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Aehr Test Systems +21,78 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Incap -14,68 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🟥 Nordic Paper Holding -16,81 % Holzindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Replimune Group -74,72 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Lang & Schwarz Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 257 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Evotec 114 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 65 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies 54 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 49 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 37 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Medpace Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.