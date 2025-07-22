Infosys Collaborates with AGCO to Deliver IT and HR Operations Transformation
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Building on a longstanding relationship to
enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and
Infosys Topaz
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the
extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation
(https://www.agcocorp.com/us/en/home.html) (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the
design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision
agriculture technology. This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR
operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational
framework. The transformation aims to enhance user experience through responsive
IT solutions, simplicity, consistency and cost reductions via standardized
processes as well as accelerated efficiency with scalable tools and automation
technologies.
Building on the trust fostered through a strategic digital transformation
collaboration, the two companies are working together on the following critical
areas:
- HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes
and driving efficiency within AGCO's human resource functions, in
collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice (https://apc01.safelinks.protectio
n.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosysbpm.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.l
auterbach%40infosys.com%7C12cb904cafb747bf797108dd9230a88a%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda
8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638827459873703193%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%
3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cBEhkQTRlHSM40EI097QsqZLtGRxNZNIoVMo9%2Bnm9pE%3D&rese
rved=0) .
- IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys
Polycloud (https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/polycloud.html) , a
part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) ,
along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and
optimizing AGCO's IT ecosystem.
- In an effort to simplify AGCO's operations and realize cost efficiencies,
Infosys is using generative AI for knowledge management, problem analysis,
categorization and incident resolution. Powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first set of
services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, Infosys
will work towards ensuring access to next-gen tools and technology vital for
AGCO's growth trajectory.
"At AGCO, we're committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, always
