Infosys Collaborates with AGCO to Deliver IT and HR Operations Transformation

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Building on a longstanding relationship to

enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and

Infosys Topaz



Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global

leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the

extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation

(https://www.agcocorp.com/us/en/home.html) (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the

design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision

agriculture technology. This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR

operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational

framework. The transformation aims to enhance user experience through responsive

IT solutions, simplicity, consistency and cost reductions via standardized

processes as well as accelerated efficiency with scalable tools and automation

technologies.







collaboration, the two companies are working together on the following critical

areas:



- HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes

and driving efficiency within AGCO's human resource functions, in

collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice (https://apc01.safelinks.protectio

n.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosysbpm.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.l

auterbach%40infosys.com%7C12cb904cafb747bf797108dd9230a88a%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda

8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638827459873703193%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e

U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%

3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cBEhkQTRlHSM40EI097QsqZLtGRxNZNIoVMo9%2Bnm9pE%3D&rese

rved=0) .

- IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys

Polycloud (https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/polycloud.html) , a

part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) ,

along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and

optimizing AGCO's IT ecosystem.

- In an effort to simplify AGCO's operations and realize cost efficiencies,

Infosys is using generative AI for knowledge management, problem analysis,

categorization and incident resolution. Powered by Infosys Topaz

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first set of

services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, Infosys

will work towards ensuring access to next-gen tools and technology vital for

AGCO's growth trajectory.



