    Infosys Collaborates with AGCO to Deliver IT and HR Operations Transformation

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Building on a longstanding relationship to
    enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and
    Infosys Topaz

    Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
    leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the
    extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation
    (https://www.agcocorp.com/us/en/home.html) (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the
    design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision
    agriculture technology. This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR
    operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational
    framework. The transformation aims to enhance user experience through responsive
    IT solutions, simplicity, consistency and cost reductions via standardized
    processes as well as accelerated efficiency with scalable tools and automation
    technologies.

    Building on the trust fostered through a strategic digital transformation
    collaboration, the two companies are working together on the following critical
    areas:

    - HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes
    and driving efficiency within AGCO's human resource functions, in
    collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice (https://apc01.safelinks.protectio
    n.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosysbpm.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.l
    auterbach%40infosys.com%7C12cb904cafb747bf797108dd9230a88a%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda
    8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638827459873703193%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
    U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%
    3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cBEhkQTRlHSM40EI097QsqZLtGRxNZNIoVMo9%2Bnm9pE%3D&rese
    rved=0) .
    - IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys
    Polycloud (https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/polycloud.html) , a
    part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) ,
    along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and
    optimizing AGCO's IT ecosystem.
    - In an effort to simplify AGCO's operations and realize cost efficiencies,
    Infosys is using generative AI for knowledge management, problem analysis,
    categorization and incident resolution. Powered by Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first set of
    services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, Infosys
    will work towards ensuring access to next-gen tools and technology vital for
    AGCO's growth trajectory.

    "At AGCO, we're committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, always
