Ad Pepper Media: solute (billiger.de) Powers Group's Growth & Profit
ad pepper media International N.V. has soared to new financial heights in Q2 2025, showcasing impressive growth and strategic success. The company's revenue more than doubled, fueled by the strategic acquisition of solute, significantly boosting their financial standing. With a remarkable increase in both revenue and EBITDA, ad pepper media is setting new benchmarks in the digital advertising industry.
Foto: MclittleStock - stock.adobe.com
- ad pepper media International N.V. reported a significant revenue increase in Q2 2025, reaching EUR 12,807k, more than double compared to Q2 2024 (EUR 5,224k).
- The acquisition of solute (billiger.de) was fully consolidated as of May 1, 2025, contributing EUR 7,650k to the Group's revenue for the quarter.
- EBITDA for Q2 2025 improved to EUR 784k, up from EUR 487k in Q2 2024, largely due to the newly consolidated solute segment.
- For the first half of 2025, total Group revenue was EUR 18,091k, significantly higher than EUR 10,400k in H1 2024, with EBITDA also rising to EUR 869k from EUR 707k.
- The liquidity reserve reached a record high of EUR 31,020k, with no bank liabilities reported.
- ad pepper media International N.V. plans to publish its Q2 report on August 21, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0700EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the
previous day.
+3,36 %
+2,05 %
+2,05 %
+28,45 %
+52,04 %
+25,21 %
-18,13 %
+229,65 %
-63,76 %
ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte