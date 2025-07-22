Ad Pepper Media: solute (billiger.de) Powers Group's Growth & Profit

ad pepper media International N.V. reported a significant revenue increase in Q2 2025, reaching EUR 12,807k, more than double compared to Q2 2024 (EUR 5,224k).

The acquisition of solute (billiger.de) was fully consolidated as of May 1, 2025, contributing EUR 7,650k to the Group's revenue for the quarter.

EBITDA for Q2 2025 improved to EUR 784k, up from EUR 487k in Q2 2024, largely due to the newly consolidated solute segment.

For the first half of 2025, total Group revenue was EUR 18,091k, significantly higher than EUR 10,400k in H1 2024, with EBITDA also rising to EUR 869k from EUR 707k.

The liquidity reserve reached a record high of EUR 31,020k, with no bank liabilities reported.

ad pepper media International N.V. plans to publish its Q2 report on August 21, 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0700EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.






