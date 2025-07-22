flatexDEGIRO Boosts Growth, Upgrades 2023 Outlook

flatexDEGIRO reported a revenue increase of 11% to EUR 132 million and a net income growth of 28% to EUR 40 million in Q2 2025.

The company set record figures for the first half of 2025, with revenues reaching EUR 278 million (+15%) and net income of EUR 82 million (+34%).

flatexDEGIRO significantly upgraded its full-year 2025 outlook, aiming for revenue growth of 4-8% and net income increase of 15-25%.

The company processed 17.9 million transactions in Q2 2025, an 18% increase from the previous year, and had 3.3 million customer accounts by the end of June 2025.

Net cash inflows in Q2 2025 totaled EUR 2.5 billion, significantly higher than the previous year, with assets under custody growing to EUR 83.5 billion.

Steffen Jentsch will step down from the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank, having successfully addressed major findings from a BaFin special audit.

The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 28.08.2025.

The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 26,56EUR and was down -1,56 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.135,08PKT (-0,50 %).





