TAKKT AG Reveals H1 Figures & Updates 2025 Forecast

TAKKT AG reported preliminary sales of EUR 491.7 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease of 7.1% compared to the previous year.

The company's EBITDA for the same period was EUR 16.9 million, down from EUR 29.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3%.

Due to economic challenges, TAKKT revised its full-year organic growth forecast to between -9% and -2%, previously estimated at -4% to +6%.

The company is implementing a new operating model, leading to higher one-time expenses, expected to match or exceed last year's EUR 17.1 million.

TAKKT anticipates an improved EBITDA margin for the full year, projected between 4% and 6%, down from the previous estimate of 6% to 8%.

The Group aims to generate free cash flow in the low to mid double-digit million EUR range by 2025 and plans to propose a dividend payment next year.

The next important date at TAKKT is on 29.07.2025.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 6,0400EUR and was down -2,19 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,82 % since publication.





