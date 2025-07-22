TAKKT AG Reveals H1 Figures & Updates 2025 Forecast
TAKKT AG faces economic headwinds, reporting a 7.1% sales drop and a revised growth outlook, while steering towards strategic adjustments for future resilience.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT AG reported preliminary sales of EUR 491.7 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease of 7.1% compared to the previous year.
- The company's EBITDA for the same period was EUR 16.9 million, down from EUR 29.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3%.
- Due to economic challenges, TAKKT revised its full-year organic growth forecast to between -9% and -2%, previously estimated at -4% to +6%.
- The company is implementing a new operating model, leading to higher one-time expenses, expected to match or exceed last year's EUR 17.1 million.
- TAKKT anticipates an improved EBITDA margin for the full year, projected between 4% and 6%, down from the previous estimate of 6% to 8%.
- The Group aims to generate free cash flow in the low to mid double-digit million EUR range by 2025 and plans to propose a dividend payment next year.
