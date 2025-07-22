    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Boosting Global Reach with Strategic Efficiency

    Amidst a challenging economic landscape, CPH Group navigates the storm with resilience, reporting steady financials and strategic optimism for the future.

    Boosting Global Reach with Strategic Efficiency
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • CPH Group reported net sales of CHF 176.0 million for 1HFY25, a slight decline of 0.5% YoY, with EBITDA unchanged at CHF 30.2 million and a margin of 17.2%.
    • Segment performance showed Zeochem's net sales down 7.2% YoY to CHF 57.5 million, while Perlen Packaging's net sales increased 3.1% YoY to CHF 118.4 million, but declined 3.4% organically.
    • The economic climate in the first half of 2025 was unfavorable, marked by geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, affecting order placements and investments across industries.
    • Despite uncertainties, CPH Group maintains a positive outlook for the second half of 2025, expecting modest improvements in earnings and net results compared to 2024.
    • Zeochem anticipates lower net sales for FY2025 but expects EBITDA to exceed the previous year's levels due to ongoing integrations and capacity upgrades.
    • CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 92.5 per share, indicating a potential upside of 23.3%, with current trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.3x, reflecting a 29.0% discount to industry peers.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Boosting Global Reach with Strategic Efficiency Amidst a challenging economic landscape, CPH Group navigates the storm with resilience, reporting steady financials and strategic optimism for the future.