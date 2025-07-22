Boosting Global Reach with Strategic Efficiency
Amidst a challenging economic landscape, CPH Group navigates the storm with resilience, reporting steady financials and strategic optimism for the future.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- CPH Group reported net sales of CHF 176.0 million for 1HFY25, a slight decline of 0.5% YoY, with EBITDA unchanged at CHF 30.2 million and a margin of 17.2%.
- Segment performance showed Zeochem's net sales down 7.2% YoY to CHF 57.5 million, while Perlen Packaging's net sales increased 3.1% YoY to CHF 118.4 million, but declined 3.4% organically.
- The economic climate in the first half of 2025 was unfavorable, marked by geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, affecting order placements and investments across industries.
- Despite uncertainties, CPH Group maintains a positive outlook for the second half of 2025, expecting modest improvements in earnings and net results compared to 2024.
- Zeochem anticipates lower net sales for FY2025 but expects EBITDA to exceed the previous year's levels due to ongoing integrations and capacity upgrades.
- CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 92.5 per share, indicating a potential upside of 23.3%, with current trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.3x, reflecting a 29.0% discount to industry peers.
