Schlatter Industries: Positive H1 Operating Result Amid Challenges, Aiming for Full-Year Profit
Schlatter Industries AG is bracing for a turbulent 2025, balancing challenges with strategic opportunities to achieve profitability.
- Schlatter Industries AG expects a slightly positive operating result and a negative consolidated result in the first half of 2025.
- The company aims to achieve a profit for the full year 2025 despite challenges.
- Low sales in the reinforcing mesh manufacturing segment are due to the ongoing steel industry crisis and subdued construction activity in Europe.
- Geopolitical turmoil, import duties in the USA, and the strong Swiss franc are negatively impacting operating earnings.
- Order intake in emerging markets has increased, offering some positive outlook.
- Schlatter Industries AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and specializes in plant engineering for resistance welding systems and weaving equipment.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte