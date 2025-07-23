Lonza's Stellar H1 2025 Boosts Full-Year CDMO Sales & Margin Outlook
In the first half of 2025, Lonza showcased remarkable financial growth and strategic advancements, setting a robust foundation for future success.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Lonza reported sales of CHF 3.6 billion in H1 2025, with a CER growth of 19.0% and a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.1 billion, resulting in a margin of 29.6%.
- The CDMO business delivered sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CER growth of 23.1% and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30.2%.
- The Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business showed flat CER sales versus H1 2024, with a CORE EBITDA margin improvement to 26.2%.
- Lonza upgraded its CDMO Outlook for FY 2025 to CER sales growth of 20-21% and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30-31%.
- Lonza's new highly potent API facility in Visp commenced operations in Q1 2025, and the large-scale mammalian drug substance facility began GMP operations at the end of H1.
- Lonza implemented a new operating model, "One Lonza," in April 2025 to enhance customer experience and support future growth.
