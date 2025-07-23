Discover V-ZUG Holding's 2025 Half-Year Results Fall Short
V-ZUG's first half of 2025 saw a 4.5% sales dip to CHF 271.2 million, with profits and cash flow under pressure. Despite challenges, the company remains optimistic for the year's second half.
- V-ZUG's net sales for the first half of 2025 were CHF 271.2 million, a 4.5% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower sales volumes in Switzerland and Asia.
- The operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 3.0 million, down from CHF 8.8 million the previous year, with the decline attributed to lower sales volumes and higher depreciation costs.
- Cash flow from operating activities was CHF -22.3 million, and cash flow from investment activities was CHF -29.1 million, resulting in a free cash flow of CHF -51.5 million.
- The balance sheet remains solid with an equity ratio of 77.0%, and the company has taken on external funds for the first time, allocating CHF 10.0 million to short-term liabilities.
- The Swiss market saw a decline in net sales to CHF 232.3 million, and the international market experienced a 10.8% decrease in net sales, with challenges in Asia and growth in North America.
- V-ZUG aims to increase net sales and profitability in the second half of 2025, but there is a risk that the annual results may not exceed the previous year's level.
