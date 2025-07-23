    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCicor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cicor Technologies
    Cicor Soars with Double-Digit Growth, Building a Robust Expansion Path

    Cicor Technologies Ltd is making waves with a remarkable 21.4% surge in net sales for H1 2025, setting its sights on becoming a pan-European powerhouse by 2028.

    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 21.4% increase in net sales for H1 2025, reaching CHF 280.7 million, driven primarily by acquisitions.
    • The company aims to become a pan-European leader, expanding its market presence into France and Spain as part of its strategy for 2028.
    • Cicor achieved a positive book-to-bill rate of 1.02 in H1 2025, up from 0.87 in H1 2024, indicating improved order intake.
    • The acquisition of seven Éolane France sites added 890 employees and CHF 125 million in annualized sales, enhancing Cicor's footprint in France and Morocco.
    • Despite the positive sales growth, organic growth was -2.1% for the first half, mainly due to challenges in the Advanced Substrates division.
    • Cicor's integration of Éolane France is progressing well, with a focus on improving profitability, despite initial negative cash flow and EBITDA from the acquisition.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2025.


    Cicor Technologies

    +2,14 %
    +0,63 %
    +33,50 %
    +87,59 %
    +272,21 %
    +370,07 %
    +491,71 %
    +150,62 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744





