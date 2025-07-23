Cicor Soars with Double-Digit Growth, Building a Robust Expansion Path
Cicor Technologies Ltd is making waves with a remarkable 21.4% surge in net sales for H1 2025, setting its sights on becoming a pan-European powerhouse by 2028.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 21.4% increase in net sales for H1 2025, reaching CHF 280.7 million, driven primarily by acquisitions.
- The company aims to become a pan-European leader, expanding its market presence into France and Spain as part of its strategy for 2028.
- Cicor achieved a positive book-to-bill rate of 1.02 in H1 2025, up from 0.87 in H1 2024, indicating improved order intake.
- The acquisition of seven Éolane France sites added 890 employees and CHF 125 million in annualized sales, enhancing Cicor's footprint in France and Morocco.
- Despite the positive sales growth, organic growth was -2.1% for the first half, mainly due to challenges in the Advanced Substrates division.
- Cicor's integration of Éolane France is progressing well, with a focus on improving profitability, despite initial negative cash flow and EBITDA from the acquisition.
