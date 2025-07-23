ams-OSRAM Issues €500m Notes, Announces Strong Q2 Results

ams OSRAM placed €500 million in 2029 senior notes to pre-finance OSRAM minority put option exercises and buy back €150 million in 2027 convertible bonds.

The company reported preliminary Q2 2025 revenues of €775 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8%.

Free cash flow for Q2 2025 was slightly negative at €-14 million, but improved compared to Q1 2025.

The company expects Q3 2025 revenues to range between €790 million and €890 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% +/- 1.5%.

For the full fiscal year 2025, ams OSRAM re-confirms its outlook for positive free cash flow exceeding €100 million.

The private placement of senior notes is expected to close around July 29, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 31.07.2025.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 13,190EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.





