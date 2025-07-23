Friedrich Vorwerk Soars 56% in H1/25, Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 56% increase in revenue for H1/25, reaching €303 million, with an EBITDA margin of 18.0%.

The company raised its 2025 revenue forecast to €610-650 million, with an expected EBITDA margin of 17.5-18.5%.

EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €54.5 million, more than double the previous year's figure of €24.4 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents increased to €83.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from € -12.3 million on June 30, 2024.

The order backlog stood at €1,105 million as of June 30, 2025, with a total project volume increase of 42% to €613 million in the first six months.

The complete half-year financial report will be available on August 14, 2025, on the company's website.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 80,05EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 81,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.731,53PKT (-0,90 %).





