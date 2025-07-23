Friedrich Vorwerk Soars 56% in H1/25, Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is soaring to new heights, showcasing remarkable growth and financial prowess in the first half of 2025.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 56% increase in revenue for H1/25, reaching €303 million, with an EBITDA margin of 18.0%.
- The company raised its 2025 revenue forecast to €610-650 million, with an expected EBITDA margin of 17.5-18.5%.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €54.5 million, more than double the previous year's figure of €24.4 million.
- Net cash and cash equivalents increased to €83.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from € -12.3 million on June 30, 2024.
- The order backlog stood at €1,105 million as of June 30, 2025, with a total project volume increase of 42% to €613 million in the first six months.
- The complete half-year financial report will be available on August 14, 2025, on the company's website.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 80,05EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 81,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,31 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.731,53PKT (-0,90 %).
+3,40 %
+13,28 %
+43,94 %
+36,73 %
+352,49 %
+165,05 %
+71,61 %
ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte